New school to replace Hāwera‘s high school

A new school for intermediate and high school students will replace Hāwera's existing high school, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

"This decision follows an extensive public consultation on the future of education in the area," Chris Hipkins said.

"I have weighed up the options, and advice from the Ministry of Education, and have decided to approve the closure of Hāwera Intermediate and Hāwera High School, and the establishment of a new school for Year 7-13 education.

"The feedback I have received from staff, students and whānau of the two closing schools, and iwi and other stakeholders, tells me just how important this decision is for the community.

"While there was some support for an option to close the intermediate school and have a number of local primary schools pick up students to Year 8, there was broader support for a new Year 7-13 school.

"This replacement school will provide a fresh start for secondary education in Hāwera, and a chance to partner further with iwi to continue to strengthen outcomes for Māori students and all of the young people in the area."

The new school is to be developed on the High School site in Camberwell Road, as it has more land than the Intermediate site, better access, and is closer to community facilities.

"Scoping work will start soon on how the development will be staged, with the community to be kept informed of progress throughout," Chris Hipkins said.

The Intermediate and High Schools will officially close in January 2023, with the new school to open for that first term of 2023.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)