Sisodia lays foundation for 24-unit classroom block in Delhi govt school

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a classroom block in a Delhi government school in Maidangarhi that will be equipped with all modern facilities of online learning.

Sisodia said that from class 6th-10th, 200 students have newly joined Delhi government schools in this session, most of whom have moved from private schools. The new building block of 24 classrooms will come up at Government Co-Ed Sarvodaya Secondary School, Maidangarhi. ''With an increase in the number of students, a block of 24 new classrooms with state-of-the-art facilities is being built here,'' he said. Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, added that all these classrooms would be smart classrooms equipped with modern facilities. ''Combined desk, projector and all facilities related to online learning will also be present in the classroom. This building block will also be a significant move towards environment friendly practices with solar panels installed on its roof, which will serve to meet the power consumption of the building block,'' he added.

He said that if this school is allotted some land from the adjoining MCD school, the Delhi government will prepare a magnificent playground with sports facilities as well as a swimming pool. ''This will further an all-round development of children and future Olympians might emerge from this school who will bring laurels to India from across the world,'' he added.

The 24-classroom block will be ready by July next year. The education department is also planning to expand the school building in future so that more children can come to this school from nearby places, an official statement said.

