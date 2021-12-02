Left Menu

Air pollution: Delhi schools closed till further orders; board exams, online classes to continue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 14:16 IST
The Delhi government on Thursday announced the closure of all schools in the national capital till further orders because of an increase in the air pollution levels.

However, board exams will continue as scheduled and teaching-learning activities will be conducted online.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said physical classes in Delhi schools will be suspended from Friday till further orders.

The decision came after the Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Delhi government for resuming physical classes in schools amid a rise in the air pollution levels in the city.

''We had reopened schools considering the forecast that air quality would improve. However, the air pollution levels have increased again and we have decided to shut schools from Friday till further orders,'' Rai said.

Education Minister Manish Sisodia said, ''All board exams will be conducted as per schedule''.

After remaining shut since November 13, physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions had resumed from Monday.

