Action taken against 71 multi-state coop societies for breach of cooperative spirit: Shah

The government has taken action on winding up of 71 multi-state cooperative societies due to breach of spirit of cooperative movement, Union Minister Amit Shah informed Parliament on Wednesday.The Union Cooperation Minister in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha said complaints have been received against some of the multi-state cooperative societies for violations of norms, including disputes pertaining to election-related matters which are serious violations of spirit of cooperative movement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 18:11 IST
Action taken against 71 multi-state coop societies for breach of cooperative spirit: Shah
The government has taken action on winding up of 71 multi-state cooperative societies due to breach of spirit of cooperative movement, Union Minister Amit Shah informed Parliament on Wednesday.

The Union Cooperation Minister in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha said complaints have been received against some of the multi-state cooperative societies for violations of norms, including disputes pertaining to election-related matters which are serious violations of spirit of cooperative movement. Complaints have also been received against non-repayment of deposits on maturity by the multi-state cooperative societies, he said.

''Action has been taken against 71 multi-state cooperative societies for winding up due to breach of spirit of cooperative movement,'' Shah said. The government takes action against any violation as per the provisions of MSCS Act, 2002, including appointment of arbitrators in case of disputes as also initiation of winding up proceedings against the delinquent societies, he added.

Responding to a query on a new cooperative policy, Minister of State for Cooperation B L Verma said the government has sought views for formulation of a draft policy from various central ministries, state governments, NABARD, National Cooperative Union of India and other major cooperative societies across the country.

''After this, the draft will be prepared after considering the suggestions,'' he said, adding it is expected that the new policy is aligned with the government's vision of “Sahkar se Samriddhi” (Prosperity through Cooperation).

