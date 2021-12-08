Left Menu

Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

Bengaluru, Dec 8 PTI NSE Academy and Karnataka Higher Education Council on Wednesday said they have decided to enter into an MoU memorandum of understanding to provide financial awareness for holistic well-being of college students.According to States Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, NSE Academy has already introduced this program in seven States of the country and about 70 lakh students have been trained.The State government is having an open mind about this program.

NSE Academy and Karnataka Higher Education Council on Wednesday said they have decided to enter into an MoU (memorandum of understanding) to provide financial awareness for holistic well-being of college students.

According to State's Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, NSE Academy has already introduced this program in seven States of the country and about 70 lakh students have been trained.

''The State government is having an open mind about this program. This will enable us to provide financial awareness and scientific knowledge about entrepreneurship to students,'' Narayan said.

"This will impart knowledge to students on economic policies, fin-tech, capital market and central banks, among other subjects. Further, this will include the exchange of knowledge between students and faculties of colleges across the State," he said, adding that lakhs of students in the State would benefit if this is introduced.

