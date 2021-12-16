Left Menu

CBSE postpones 2nd shift of CTET, two shifts of exam scheduled Friday

The scheduled second shift Paper 2, examination could not be completed due to unexpected technical requirements.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:58 IST
CBSE postpones 2nd shift of CTET, two shifts of exam scheduled Friday
  • Country:
  • India

The CBSE postponed the second shift of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) scheduled Thursday and two shifts on Friday following technical glitches.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had entrusted TCS Ltd with the responsibility of conducting the CTET in Computer Based Mode (Online) during December 16-January 13 at different cities throughout the country.

''TCS Ltd has reported that the examination of paper in the first shift on December 16 has been conducted successfully across the country. The scheduled second shift (Paper 2), examination could not be completed due to unexpected technical requirements. TCS is working to ensure that the issues are addressed on priority,'' the board said in an official statement.

''In view of the situation, the examinations of second shift of December 16 and both the shifts of Paper 1 and 2 scheduled to be held on December 17 have been postponed. The next dates of examinations for these candidates will be notified in consultation with TCS Ltd. Inconvenience caused to the candidates is sincerely regretted,'' it added.

The CBSE further announced that the examination shifts starting from December 20 will be conducted according to schedule and the candidates are to appear in the examination at the respective centres accordingly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021