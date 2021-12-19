Left Menu

Actor Mammootty launches free eye treatment programme

The event coincides with the golden jubilee celebrations of the eye bank of the hospital.Care and Share and the hospital will jointly identify the beneficiaries and implement the welfare scheme, Mammootty said during its inauguration here.The project aims to conduct free eye test for one lakh people from Kerala and Lakshadweep, free eye screening for 50,000 school students, free cataract surgeries for 5,000 people among others.I feel happy to be associated with the Little Flower hospital, which is the first private eye bank in the country, he said.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 19-12-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 21:09 IST
Actor Mammootty launches free eye treatment programme
File Photo
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam superstar Mammootty on Sunday launched the third edition of 'Kazhcha', a free eye treatment project jointly organised by the actor's Care and Share international foundation and the Angamaly Little Flower hospital.

Care and Share has been providing free treatment by joining hands with the hospital since 2005-06.

In the recent edition of 'Kazhcha 3', the organisers included more welfare schemes for the tribal communities. The event coincides with the golden jubilee celebrations of the eye bank of the hospital.

''Care and Share and the hospital will jointly identify the beneficiaries and implement the welfare scheme,'' Mammootty said during its inauguration here.

The project aims to conduct free eye test for one lakh people from Kerala and Lakshadweep, free eye screening for 50,000 school students, free cataract surgeries for 5,000 people among others.

''I feel happy to be associated with the Little Flower hospital, which is the first private eye bank in the country,'' he said. The actor honoured Ophthalmologist Padma Shri Dr. Tony Fernandez during the event. The hospital said, as part of its golden jubilee celebrations, the eye bank has collected 24,000 eyes and till now 17,500 transplants have been done. PTI RRT ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
3
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021