Left Menu

Gujarat to launch week-long drive from Jan 3 to inoculate 15-18 age group against COVID-19

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-01-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 18:54 IST
Gujarat to launch week-long drive from Jan 3 to inoculate 15-18 age group against COVID-19
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government will begin a special week-long campaign from January 3 to vaccinate 36 lakh children in the age group of 15 to 18 years against COVID-19, a senior official said on Saturday.

A mega drive will also be organised on January 7, with a focus on Class 10 students who will be appearing for the board exam this year, additional chief secretary (Health) Manoj Aggarwal said.

The special campaign will be undertaken from January 3 to 9 at 3,500 centres prepared for the purpose from 9 am to 6 pm, Aggarwal told reporters.

Efforts will be made to ensure that no child is left behind under the mega drive, he said, after reviewing the preparations for the campaign by video-conferencing with municipal commissioners and district collectors.

The aim is to cover around 36 lakh children between 15 and 18 years of age. The drive will also cover schools, it is, out-of-school children, institutions for the disabled and mentally-ill children and orphanages, the official said.

As per the Centre's guidelines, the beneficiaries in this age group will only be administered Covaxin, and the government has adequate quantity of the vaccine available with it, he said.

Registration for vaccination started from January 1, with the option of on-site registration, in which a beneficiary can either provide details of his Aadhaar card, vehicle licence, or even a mobile phone number, which could either be his own or that of his parents, friends, school teacher or principal, Aggarwal said.

A special mega campaign will also be conducted across the state on January 7, during which focus will be on children studying in Class 10, so that they don’t face any problem during their board examination, he said.

The health department also has a database of 13-14 lakh comorbid adults above 60 years, frontline workers and healthcare workers for the booster dose starting January 10, for which a gap of 39 weeks is required after the second dose, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

 India
2
Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

 India
3
UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

 Global
4
Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022