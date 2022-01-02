DU allocates Rs 10 cr for its centenary celebrations

The Delhi University has allocated Rs 10 crore for its centenary celebrations and has plans to bring out a coffee table book to mark the occasion.

The university development fund committee, comprising former pro vice-chancellor Professor PC Joshi and Registrar Vikas Gupta, in its report stated that the occasion should be commemorated in a grand way. The panel has decided to allocate Rs 10 crore from the fund.

''The committee noted and took on record that the University of Delhi would be completing 100 years of glorious service to the nation in May 2022. The university has grown from strength to strength since its inception in the pre-independence era in 1922. The committee endorsed the decision of the university to commemorate and celebrate the occasion in a grand way,'' the report said. It has been decided to allocate ''an amount of Rs 10 crore for expenditure to be incurred on the centenary year celebrations of the university'', it said.

The recommendations of the committee were accepted by the Executive Council, the highest decision making body of the varsity, in its meeting held on December 17.

The centenary celebrations will commence from May 1 and the varsity has planned several events in a year-long celebration that will culminate on May 1 next year.

''The university has plans to bring out a coffee table book on the occasion which will contain old photographs right from the time the varsity came into existence. There are also plans to felicitate its former vice-chancellors too. How the plans will pan out will depend on the COVID-19 situation at the time,'' a senior official said. In 2011, Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had said there will be constructive events to mark the occasion.

''While celebrating the centenary year, we, at the University of Delhi and its constituent and affiliated colleges, forming an integral part of the university community, may envisage programmes and constructive events which create ample memorable moments for all of us to rejoice not only during the centenary year but also for the next century as well," Singh wrote in his New Year message on Saturday. PTI SLB ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)