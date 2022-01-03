Navjot Sidhu promises Rs 2,000 for women homemakers, 8 LPG cylinders

Advancing the race to lure voters with promises of freebies ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday promised Rs 2,000 per month for women homemakers if his party is voted to power. Sidhu also promised eight free cooking gas cylinders to homemakers every year.

The state Congress chief also promised two-wheelers to girls taking admission in colleges for further studies, Rs 20,000 to those passing 12th class, Rs 15,000 to the ones passing 10th standard and Rs 5,000 to the others passing fifth grade.

Sidhu's promises virtually outdo those of Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has promised Rs 1,000 to all women in Punjab, besides up to 300 units of free domestic power every month if his party is voted to power in the poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Goa. Sidhu made these announcements in a rally organised in Punjab's Barnala district.

Addressing the rally, Sidhu made the promises while stressing the need for empowering women in the state.

"Women homemakers will be given Rs 2,000 per month and eight (LPG) cylinders free by the Punjab government," he said.

Announcing his second promise, Sidhu said girls, be it from villages or urban areas, after passing fifth class will be given Rs 5,000.

"As an incentive, girls who pass class 10th standard will be given Rs 15,000 and girls after passing 12th standard and wish to go to colleges for higher studies will be given Rs 20,000," he said.

He further promised computers for girls for pursuing higher studies.

He promised that the girls will also be given two-wheelers to enable them to go to college.

Transfer of properties in the name of women will be done free of charge, he further said.

He also promised to set up 28 skill development centres for women across the state.

