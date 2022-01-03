Case of ragging in medical college registered

Hyderabad, Jan 3 (PTI): A case of ragging of a junior student at a medical college at Suryapet in Telangana has been registered, police said on Monday.

The victim, in a complaint, stated that he was called to a room in the college hostel and subjected to ragging by some seniors on the night of January 1.

He told his father over the phone about the incident and the latter informed the police. The police immediately reached the hostel and took up the matter.

State Health Minister T Harish Rao, who responded to reports of the alleged incident, said the State Director of Medical Education has been asked to ascertain whether the ragging took place or not.

If the ragging has happened, tough action would be taken against the perpetrators, he said.

