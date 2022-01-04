NMIMS' Technology Management School wins the prestigious Times Education Icon Award for the Top Engineering Institute

- Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering was established by SVKM's NMIMS Deemed-to-be University in 2006 as a unique technology and management school - The award celebrates and felicitates educational institutes which are testaments of academic excellence. MUMBAI, India, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME), an arm of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) University, has received the Times Education Icon Award in the category of 'top engineering school' (in Mumbai/Maharashtra) for 2021.

Dr. Alka Mahajan, the Dean of MPSTME, accepted the award on behalf of the school at a ceremony held recently in Mumbai. Mr. Suniel Shetty, a renowned actor, and celebrity presented the award.

Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) is the preferred choice for students seeking the best and most updated knowledge on technology and other allied fields. The school is known for integrated programs, undergraduate and postgraduate programs with (in-demand) specialisations like Artificial intelligence, Data Science, Information Technology, Computer Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering.

MPSTME was essentially established to serve the need of creating an integrated space for technology education interspersed with sound management practices that converged with changing industry as well as societal needs. The MPSTME building today, with its state-of-the-art labs and world-class infrastructure, stands live testimony to the steady realization of a vision to match the emerging demands in the field.

Dr. Alka Mahajan, Dean, MPSTME, said, ''We are immensely proud to be honoured with this award. Our school has been doing extensive work in the engineering field. It is committed to nurturing great engineers and learned scientists who can effectively contribute to developing a sustainable and holistic society. MPSTME understands the economic challenges today and has accordingly imbibed a relevant, progressive, and flexible approach to delivering education.'' ''We are excited about the accolades from Times group. This award is attributed to the brilliant team at MPSTME and the hard work they have put in,'' Mahajan added. Times Education Icon Award celebrates and felicitates educational institutes that are a testament to academic excellence.

ABOUT NMIMS Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) was established in the year 1981 by Sri Vile Parle Kevlani Mandal as a Management institute initially affiliated with the University of Mumbai. NMIMS created a niche for itself as a Management School benchmarked for its best practices in Management education. It became deemed to be university (a nomenclature used for institutions granted University status by UGC) in the year 2003.

