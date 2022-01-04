DCW chief writes to Naidu seeking reconstitution of panel reviewing marriage bill

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday seeking reconstitution of the parliamentary panel formed for deliberating the Child Marriage Amendment Bill, 2021.

In the letter, the DCW chief expressed concerns upon the fact that only one woman parliamentarian was included in the 31-member parliamentary standing committee and sought its reconstitution with more than half women MPs.

Maliwal demanded that the panel set up for deliberating the bill which aims at raising the marriageable age of girls from 18 to 21 years must be chaired by a woman as the matter was integral to the future of crores of women.

''It's sad that the present committee has only one woman amongst 30 men! This is a sensitive matter and shall impact the lives of crores of women. Therefore, it must be decided through a comprehensive and consultative process led by women,'' she said.

Drawing attention towards failure of agencies in implementing existing laws against child marriage, Maliwal in the letter also emphasised upon wider consultation and assessment in the matter.

She also drew attention towards systematic failure of agencies in implementing the existing laws against child marriage.

''The issue of raising the legal marriageable age of women in India is contentious and requires comprehensive assessment and deliberation backed by extensive research, both on the implementation of the existing provisions of law as well as the implications of the proposed amendments,'' the DCW chief said in the letter.

