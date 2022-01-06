JNUSU hold gathering to commemorate two years of campus violence, blame ABVP

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Wednesday held a gathering to commemorate two years of the violence that erupted on campus.

The students' body accused the ABVP of being involved in the violence.

On January 5, 2020, a mob of masked men stormed the campus and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

While clamour grew for the removal of JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar after the incident, the Delhi Police came under attack for not acting when the mob was running riot on the campus, and especially for naming student union leaders, including Ghosh, in the two FIRs related to vandalism on the campus.

''Today marks the second year of the horrific attack on JNU students and faculty with no action whatsoever having been taken against the miscreants by either the university administration or the Delhi Police,'' the JNUSU said.

It said the world can never forget videos of the attack on student hostels, teachers and their houses and footage of people brandishing rods being escorted out of the JNU main gate by the Delhi Police.

''What will also not be forgotten so easily is the entire facade of enquiry that allowed the Vice-Chancellor to obfuscate his share of institutional complicity in the violence that wrecked the campus on January 5, 2020,'' the JNUSU said.

