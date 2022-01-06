Left Menu

Bulli Bai app `mastermind' was bright student but hadn't attended in person classes yet, say college authorities

Sehore additional superintendent of police ASP Samir Yadav said as per the college authorities, Bishnoi was a student of B.Tech second year, and had so far attended only online classes.Classes are being held online because of the coronavirus pandemic.He was a bright student as per the college authorities, the ASP added.Bishnoi, believed to be the creator of the Bulli Bai app which targeted Muslim women by putting up their pictures online for auction, was arrested early Thursday morning from Jorhat in Assam by Delhi police.He is the fourth person to be arrested in the case.

PTI | Sehore | Updated: 06-01-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 23:36 IST
Bulli Bai app `mastermind' was bright student but hadn't attended in person classes yet, say college authorities
  • Country:
  • India

Niraj Bishnoi (21), the alleged “mastermind” behind the Bulli Bai app who was arrested from Jorhat in Assam, was known to be a bright student, a police official said here on Thursday. But he had never attended in-person classes at his engineering college, VIT Bhopal campus situated in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The campus is located around 100 km from Bhopal. Sehore additional superintendent of police (ASP) Samir Yadav said as per the college authorities, Bishnoi was a student of B.Tech second year, and had so far attended only online classes.

Classes are being held online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He was a bright student as per the college authorities, the ASP added.

Bishnoi, believed to be the creator of the Bulli Bai app which targeted Muslim women by putting up their pictures online for `auction', was arrested early Thursday morning from Jorhat in Assam by Delhi police.

He is the fourth person to be arrested in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022