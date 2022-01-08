Left Menu

DU College of Vocational Studies principal placed on leave amid corruption charges

There have been complaints of financial and administrative irregularities against him, according to officials.

According to a letter issued by the chairman of the college's Governing Body, an inquiry will be conducted against the principal and this has been done to ensure that it is conducted in all fairness. Image Credit: Wikipedia
The principal of Delhi University's College of Vocational Studies has been directed to proceed on leave in the wake of allegations of corruption against him.

According to a letter issued by the chairman of the college's Governing Body, an inquiry will be conducted against the principal and this has been done to ensure that it is conducted in all fairness.

''You are directed not to attend or enter your/this office or to have access to any records/files, documents etc. without express written permission of the undersigned,'' it said.

The principal, Inderjeet Dagar, had been accused of financial irregularities when 180 books purchased for a lakh didn't reach the college. There have been complaints of financial and administrative irregularities against him, according to officials. The matter was also raised in the Academic Council meetings of the university.

