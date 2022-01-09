Jairam Ramesh pays tribute to Nobel laureate Har Gobind Khorana on his 100th birth anniv

Congress leader and former union minister Jairam Ramesh on Sunday paid rich tribute to Nobel laureate Har Gobind Khorana on his 100th birth anniversary.

Khorana was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1968. He was awarded the prize jointly with Robert W Holley and Marshall W Nirenberg.

''Today is the 100th birth anniversary of one of the iconic figures of molecular biology, Har Gobind Khorana. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1968. One of my great regrets is that I never gathered the courage to meet him, although we passed each other once in a while on campus...

''However, in the past year, I have been in touch with his daughter Julia and some of his students. Hope his biography gets written. Meanwhile, sharing some tributes to him from a few years ago,'' Ramesh said on Twitter.

Along with the tweet, he shared an article on the work of Har Gobind Khorana in the field of molecular biology.

Ramesh also shared an article on Khorana and his works in a special issue of a magazine by the Indian Academy of Sciences and tweeted, ''Also sharing a special issue of an undergraduate scientific magazine published by the Indian Academy of Sciences that highlights his many path-breaking contributions. Worth reading.'' Khorana was born on January 9, 1922, in Raipur village of Multan district, now in Pakistan. He is an alumnus of Panjab University in Lahore, where he did his BSc and Masters in Science, before getting a scholarship to the UK in 1945. He later moved to the United States and became its naturalized citizen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)