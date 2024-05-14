Left Menu

US agency settles probes into America Movil undersea cable system

Updated: 14-05-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 23:04 IST
The Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday it has resolved two investigations into the América Móvil Submarine Cable System that connects the United States to Colombia and Costa Rica.

The commission said the undersea cable connections had occurred without the approval of the commission or a U.S. government committee, which prevented a required national security concern review. The FCC said LATAM Telecommunications and Puerto Rico Telephone Company will each pay a $1 million civil penalty and enter into a compliance plan.

