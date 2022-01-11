Ericsson partners with Malaysia's DNB, UTM for education initiative on 5G

Ericsson has joined forces with Malaysia's Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) to help educate Malaysian students on 5G and emerging technologies, enabling them to contribute to the country's digital economy and Industry 4.0 transformation.

Commenting on the partnership, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, David Hägerbro, said, "Our investment in UTM seeks to accelerate Malaysia's digital transformation, which includes building a skilled 5G-ready workforce. By supplementing their ongoing studies with Ericsson Educate content as well as DNB's industry insights, they will strengthen their ICT skills and enhance the availability of 5G ready talent in the country."

The partnership will see the Swedish firm opening its Ericsson Educate portal to UTM students to provide access to learning material on key technologies, with introductory-level subjects including 5G networks, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, blockchain, cloud computing, data science, IoT and telecommunications. Additionally, Ericsson and DNB will provide subject matter experts as guest lecturers on relevant topics pre-selected by UTM.

Students and lecturers both will get access to quality digital learning resources at no cost and the content will complement UTM's online-based degrees and micro-credentials programs. Ericsson will also train UTM faculty members to use the course materials as part of the subjects they teach.

"5G will be a game-changer in transforming Malaysia's digital economy and is poised to improve the way we work and play, the way we innovate and the way we learn. We are indeed excited about this collaboration with UTM and Ericsson where DNB through this initiative will provide subject matter experts and consultations, as well as offering internship opportunities to qualified course participants upon their graduation from UTM," said Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Digital Nasional Berhad, Zuraida Jamaluddin.

In the first year alone, the collaboration is expected to reach up to 1,200 students.