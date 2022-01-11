Left Menu

CBDT extends ITR filing deadline for corporates till Mar 15

The deadline to file tax audit report and transfer pricing audit report for 2020-21 fiscal too has been extended till February 15.This is the third extension given for filing the income tax return for the 2020-21 fiscal for corporates.

The government on Tuesday extended till March 15 the deadline for corporates to file Income Tax returns for the fiscal ended March 2021. The deadline to file tax audit report and transfer pricing audit report for 2020-21 fiscal too has been extended till February 15.

This is the third extension given for filing the income tax return for the 2020-21 fiscal for corporates. The original deadline for filing ITR for corporates was October 31, and those with transfer pricing transactions was November 30. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in a statement said that on consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders due to COVID and in electronic filing of various reports of audit, it has decided to further extend the due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22 (2020-21 fiscal).

