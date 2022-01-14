Left Menu

Kolkata college gate defaced, police complaint filed

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-01-2022 00:17 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 00:13 IST
Kolkata college gate defaced, police complaint filed
Representative image Image Credit: ladybrabourne
  • Country:
  • India

The main gate of Lady Brabourne College in Kolkata was defaced, following which a police complaint was lodged on Thursday, an officer said.

The complaint was lodged at the Beniapukur police station after some letters were removed from the name of the college written at the main gate, making it read ''Lady Bra'', he said.

''We have started a probe into the matter. We suspect that it might be the work of some local mischiefs. We are checking the CCTV footage,'' he added.

The state-run Lady Brabourne College, one of the premier institutes for women in the city, was founded in 1939.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
2
Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC along with India INX plans to launch crypto futures ETF

Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC along with India INX plans to launch crypto futu...

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-FIA probe into 2021 Formula One decider picks up speed; Explainer-What could Novak Djokovic face next in Australia visa fight and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-FIA probe into 2021 Formula One decider pi...

 Global
4
NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022