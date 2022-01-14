To realise PM's Vision India@2047, Jitendra Singh to chair meet with experts on governance reforms

Union Minister Jitendra Singh will chair a meeting with experts on Saturday to devise structural and institutional reforms necessary to attain Vision India@2047, envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The prime minister has directed that all ministries and departments will formulate a document for Vision India@2047 to identify the long-term goals and corresponding outcomes for this decade with timelines and milestones, a statement issued on Friday by the Personnel Ministry said.

In order to suggest the structural and institutional reforms on governance that are necessary to attain the vision for India when it turns 100 in 2047, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has convened a meeting with sectoral experts, academics and scientific community on January 15.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, will chair the first meeting with sectoral experts on governance issues on Saturday, it said.

Key issues pertaining to improving efficiency in decision-making in the central secretariat, reducing pendency, rationalising working of ministries and departments, ethics, transparency and accountability in public service and creation of effective executive agencies would be discussed in the meeting.

The core principles of reforms in the government, benchmarking governance in states, management practices in the 21st century governance, citizen-centric governance, reforms in state secretariats, district collectorates, use of technology in governance and creation of institutions of excellence will also be discussed, the statement said.

Fifteen sector specialists who would be participating in the discussions include former cabinet secretaries, former secretaries of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and the directors of select IITs and IIMs.

DARPG Secretary V Srinivas and Director General of Indian Institute of Public Administration S N Tripathi would be attending the meeting, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)