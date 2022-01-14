Left Menu

Tech university takes action against six senior students for ragging

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 14-01-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 20:02 IST
The authorities of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Sambalpur district has decided to deduct marks and impose a penalty on six senior students in connection with a ragging incident in December last year.

The disciplinary action was taken against the six students- three from Production Engineering, two from Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering (El & TE), and one from Electrical Engineering - based on the recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee and subsequent approval of the Vice-Chancellor, a statement issued by VSSUT said.

It has been decided to deduct one grade point from the first two subjects in the current seventh end-semester examination-2021 of the erring students. The authorities have also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 each on all six students.

"The fine amount should be deposited by the parents in the account of Dean, Students' Welfare by January 31, 2022," the statement said.

A second-year student of Production Engineering has also been warned to act sensibly for "bringing discipline in the campus".

The six students and their guardians have been asked to submit a declaration /undertaking in the prescribed format in the office of the Dean, Students' Welfare by January 31, 2022.

The ragging incident had taken place in the institute at Burla on December 17, 2021, when the seniors allegedly assaulted and abused a second-year student. Separate complaints were filed in this regard with the Burla police station and VSSUT authorities.

