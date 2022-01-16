Left Menu

COVID-19: Telangana govt extends holidays for educational institutions till Jan 30; State Cabinet meet on Jan 17

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-01-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 14:08 IST
COVID-19: Telangana govt extends holidays for educational institutions till Jan 30; State Cabinet meet on Jan 17
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Jan 16 (PTI): The State Cabinet meeting will be held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao even as the state government on Sunday extended vacation for all educational institutions till January 30 in view of rise in COVID-19 cases.

''The State Cabinet meeting under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be held on Monday at Pragathi Bhavan (Rao’s official residence complex-cum-camp office),'' an official release said.

The Cabinet meeting will discuss on coronavirus and other issues, it said.

In view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country and the state, the government has decided to extend the holidays till January 30 to all educational institutions--private, aided and government, except medical colleges in the state as per the directions of the Chief Minister, it said.

Earlier, the state government had declared holidays for all educational institutions from January 8 to January 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022