Guj: Two held for cheating police job aspirants

A woman and her friend were arrested on Monday for allegedly cheating at least 12 job aspirants by promising them appointment letters without appearing for a physical or written test for securing jobs in Gujarat Police department, a top Rajkot police officer said.

The arrested duo is identified as Krishna Bhardva and her close friend Jenish Parsana, both in their late 20s. Bhardva is a native of Junagadh and Parsana is a resident of Jamnagar. The duo was operating the alleged job racket from a hotel room in Rajkot city. They were arrested on Monday, said Rajkot commissioner of police, Manoj Agarwal.

''Our police recently learnt that some people in Rajkot had collected money from aspirants appearing for the recruitment of police sub-inspector (PSI) and Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD or constables). At least 12 victims have admitted to having paid money to the two accused. Some of them realised that they were cheated when their names did not appear in the result of the physical test announced recently,'' Agarwal told reporters in Rajkot.

Notably, the state government had conducted a physical test of all PSI candidates in December and declared results a few days back. The physical test for the recruitment of the LRD or constables is currently underway. The written test for the recruitment of PSI and LRD will be held in the coming months.

The primary investigation revealed that Bhardva is a divorcee and settled in Nairobi, Kenya. She came in contact with Parsana through social media and came back in 2019. She has been living with Parsana since then, said Agarwal.

''Two months back, the duo had started contacting youths claiming that they had good contacts with influential persons. The duo took Rs 15 lakh from 12 aspirants who had filled forms for the recruitment of PSIs and LRD. They promised them that they will get the joining letters without even appearing for a physical or written test,'' said Agarwal.

When the names of six PSI aspirants did not reflect in the recently announced list, they realised that they were cheated, and contacted the police. The duo had collected a total of Rs 15 lakh, ranging from Rs 1.10 lakh to Rs 4 lakh, from these 12 aspirants, said the police commissioner.

The accused bought a car worth nearly Rs 10 lakh from the money they had collected from the 12 candidates, he said.

Though victims had the chance to appear for the physical test for PSI recruitment despite giving them money, they blindly believed the claims of the duo and refrained from giving the test, he said, adding that an FIR of cheating has been lodged against the accused at Gandhigram police station.

