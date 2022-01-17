Crisis in Kashmir Press Club seem to be orchestrated: Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday alleged that the crisis in the Kashmir Press Club seemed to be "orchestrated" in order to shut down the institution which had served as a medium for journalists to debate and discuss issues freely.

Her comments came after the Jammu and Kashmir administration said the Kashmir Press Club has "ceased to exist" as it took back the premises allotted to the largest journalists' body in the Valley following "dissensions" between two factions, one of which had tacit support from the government.

''It seems that the coup & its aftermath was entirely orchestrated to shut down another outlet that served as a medium for journalists to debate & discuss their opinions freely. With every passing day all the safety valves to express dissent are being muzzled,'' Mehbooba tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)