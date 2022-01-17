Left Menu

Crisis in Kashmir Press Club seem to be orchestrated: Mehbooba

PTI | Stanton | Updated: 17-01-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 20:34 IST
Crisis in Kashmir Press Club seem to be orchestrated: Mehbooba
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday alleged that the crisis in the Kashmir Press Club seemed to be "orchestrated" in order to shut down the institution which had served as a medium for journalists to debate and discuss issues freely.

Her comments came after the Jammu and Kashmir administration said the Kashmir Press Club has "ceased to exist" as it took back the premises allotted to the largest journalists' body in the Valley following "dissensions" between two factions, one of which had tacit support from the government.

''It seems that the coup & its aftermath was entirely orchestrated to shut down another outlet that served as a medium for journalists to debate & discuss their opinions freely. With every passing day all the safety valves to express dissent are being muzzled,'' Mehbooba tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022