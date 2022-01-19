Left Menu

Lawyer: University of Michigan reaches USD 490M abuse settlement

PTI | Michigan | Updated: 19-01-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 18:58 IST
The University of Michigan has agreed to a USD 490 million settlement with hundreds of people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school.

Attorney Parker Stinar said Wednesday that 1,050 survivors will share in the settlement, which was reached the night before.

University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald confirmed the settlement and said a statement would be released later Wednesday.

“I am proud to announce that a settlement was reached with the 1,050 survivors of Robert Anderson and the University of Michigan,” Stinar said. “It has been a long and challenging journey, and I believe this settlement will provide justice and healing for the many brave men and women who refused to be silenced.” Anderson died in 2008.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

