Left Menu

Goa polls: Congress declares five more candidates

The Congress on Thursday released another list of five candidates for the February 14 Goa Assembly elections. With this, the party has so far declared 36 candidates. Anthony Dias will be the party candidate from the Benaulim Assembly seat and Amit Patkar will contest from the Curchorem seat for the Congress Party.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 23:14 IST
Goa polls: Congress declares five more candidates
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Thursday released another list of five candidates for the February 14 Goa Assembly elections. With this, the party has so far declared 36 candidates. While Ekvis Gomes will contest from Panaji, Tukaram Borkar will be the Congress nominee from Siroda and Jose Luis Carlos Almeida will contest from the Vasco-da-Gama seat. Anthony Dias will be the party candidate from the Benaulim Assembly seat and Amit Patkar will contest from the Curchorem seat for the Congress Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022