Rajasthan Governor stresses on 'smart agriculture' to make farming sustainable, profitable

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday laid emphasis on the promotion of ''smart agriculture'' to make farming sustainable and profitable.

He said that agricultural universities through their directorates of extension education and Krishi Vigyan Kendras should motivate farmers to adopt ''smart agriculture'' and help them with necessary mobile applications.

Mishra was addressing the convocation of Shri Karan Narendra Agricultural University in Jobner virtually.

He said that in the light of the new National Education Policy, agricultural education should be made more employable, skill development linked and entrepreneurship based.

In addition to promoting innovations in agricultural education, he stressed on making students skilled for new enterprises related to food processing.

The governor said that continuous work should be done by the constituent and affiliated agricultural colleges of the university to take agricultural education to the last mile of the countryside.

He called upon the faculty members of the university to provide quality and relevant agricultural education to students using the latest technology.

Governor Mishra also inaugurated an auditorium and virtual classrooms in the university.

He also released 'Plantation Album 2020-2021', prepared by the university. He presented the honorary degree of Doctor of Science to Trilochan Mohapatra, Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, for his contributions in the field of agricultural education.

