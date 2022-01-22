Left Menu

Activists, students protest demanding arrest of JNU molestation case accused

The alleged incident happened On January 17 near the VC House when a man riding on a motorcycle tried to drag a female student, when she was walking in the VC road, towards the forest and attempted to rape her. Such incidents being reported and casually handled by the police must be condemned, the protesters said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 00:45 IST
Activists, students protest demanding arrest of JNU molestation case accused
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Women and student activists Friday staged protests to demand the arrest of the accused in the alleged molestation case on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus earlier this week.

Activists from All India Democratic Women's Association, Democratic Youth Federation of India and Students' Federation of India protested in front of the Delhi Police Headquarters against alleged ''police inaction'' in the matter. The alleged incident happened On January 17 near the VC House when a man riding on a motorcycle tried to drag a female student, when she was walking in the VC road, towards the forest and attempted to rape her. ''Such incidents being reported and casually handled by the police must be condemned,'' the protesters said in a statement. Later in the day, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union took out a march from the university campus to Vasant Kunj police station to demand the arrest of the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

 South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global
4
IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022