Maha govt directs authorities to approve study leave for award-winning teacher

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday said she has instructed the local authorities to clear the leave application of Global Teacher Prize 2020 winner Ranjit Disale for further studies.The minister said she has spoken to Dilip Swami, the chief executive officer of Solapur Zilla Parishad, on the issue.Have directed that the leave application be approved.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 16:04 IST
Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday said she has instructed the local authorities to clear the leave application of Global Teacher Prize 2020 winner Ranjit Disale for further studies.

The minister said she has spoken to Dilip Swami, the chief executive officer of Solapur Zilla Parishad, on the issue.

''Have directed that the leave application be approved. The department believes in continued education for not just students but also teachers,'' Gaikwad tweeted. Disale, a Zilla Parishad teacher, thanked the minister for her intervention. The award-winning teacher said he was happy that he will not miss the opportunity of availing the Fulbright DAI scholarship sponsored by the US.

Disale had sought six months leave from the Solapur district education department to pursue PhD in the US, and had complained that the leave was being denied to him and he was planning to quit his job.

The primary school teacher at Paritewadi village in the district was selected for the scholarship for 2021-22. PTI MR ARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

