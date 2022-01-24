Left Menu

10 arrested in Mathura for UPTET malpractice

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 24-01-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 23:10 IST
Ten people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in examination malpractice during the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET), officials said on Monday.

The arrests were made on Sunday in a joint operation of the police, special operations group (SOG) and surveillance officials.

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said, ''Rs 1,53,000 in cash, 10 mobile phones, three admit cards and two duplicate answer sheets were recovered from the possession of the accused.'' The gang leader, 32-year-old Vijai, has confessed to his involvement in examination malpractice, officials said.

The gang sent some proxy candidates to take the exams held on Sunday.

Vijay and eight other accused -- Hanumanram, Ramesh Kumar, Pradeep, Surendra, Govind, Dinesh, Mangelal and Dori Lal -- are from Rajasthan. The remaining accused, Laxmi Narain, is from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

The arrested have been sent to judicial custody by a court.

The police said efforts were on to arrest the remaining members of the gang.

