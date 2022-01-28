Fr D'Souza new head of diocesan chair at Mangalore University
Fr Ivan D’Souza, a priest of the diocese of Mangalore and professor of philosophy at the inter-diocesan seminary at Jeppu here, has been appointed as the new professor and head of Mangalore diocesan chair in Christianity at the Mangalore University.
The newly appointed head of the diocesan chair assumed his office at the Shanthi Kiran Pastoral Centre, Bajjodi on Thursday, a release from the diocese here said.
Dr Victor George D’ Souza, the outgoing head of the chair, handed over the responsibility to D'Souza.
D’Souza obtained his PhD in philosophy from Jnana Deepa Institute of Philosophy and Theology, Pune in 2018. He has been teaching Indian philosophy at St Joseph inter-diocesan seminary since 2018.
The Mangalore diocesan chair in Christianity was established on July 3, 1987. It intends to study Christianity in a scientific manner on par with other branches of knowledge at the university level, using modern tools of research and analysis, with a special reference to the Indian scenario, the release said.
