Left Menu

Vice Prez congratulates IIT Madras for bringing out science and tech magazine 'Shaastra'

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday congratulated IIT Madras for bringing out science and technology magazine Shaastra, saying it will benefit those keen on knowing the latest developments in the world of science and innovation.The magazine addresses a mass audience and articulates not just Indian but global trends.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 18:27 IST
Vice Prez congratulates IIT Madras for bringing out science and tech magazine 'Shaastra'
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday congratulated IIT Madras for bringing out science and technology magazine 'Shaastra', saying it will benefit those keen on knowing the latest developments in the world of science and innovation.

The magazine addresses a mass audience and articulates not just Indian but global trends. Supported by 50,000 alumni of IIT Madras, 'Shaastra' is intended to serve as a platform to showcase sterling achievements in science, technology and innovation in India and abroad, to enable informed conversations between industry, academia, and policymakers.

''I compliment IIT-Madras for bringing out 'Shaastra', a science and technology magazine. It is a good initiative as the magazine will not only benefit the scientific community but also those who are keen on knowing about the latest developments in the world of science and innovation,'' Naidu tweeted.

Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations, IIT-Delhi, said, ''Shastraa is an IIT-Madras offering to the nation. As a platform for conversations to happen between students, policymakers, engineers, scientists, professors and corporate leaders of India. We hope this will become a catalyst for the country to embrace technology at all levels.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
3
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022