Maharashtra Teachers' Eligibility Test scam: IAS officer Sushil Khodwekar tests coronavirus positive

IAS officer Sushil Khodwekar, arrested in connection with the alleged malpractices in the results of the Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test TET- 2020, has tested positive for coronavirus, a Pune Police official said on Monday.Khodwekar was arrested last Saturday from the Thane district.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 31-01-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 16:16 IST
IAS officer Sushil Khodwekar, arrested in connection with the alleged malpractices in the results of the Maharashtra Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET)- 2020, has tested positive for coronavirus, a Pune Police official said on Monday.

Khodwekar was arrested last Saturday from the Thane district. His police custody ended on Monday. ''Khodwekar has tested positive for coronavirus and is in isolation. He has been sent to judicial custody as he is found infected. We will demand his police custody for further investigation after he completes the isolation stay,'' the official said. Pune Police had said that marks of as many as 7,800 TET-2020 candidates were allegedly manipulated in the exchange of money.

Earlier, 12 persons, including Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE) commissioner Tukaram Supe, (now suspended), were arrested in connection with the alleged tampering of the TET results. Pritesh Deshmukh, director of G A Software firm, which was responsible for conducting the exam in 2020, and Abhishek Sawrikar, a consultant with the state Education Department, are also among those arrested.

