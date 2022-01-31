Local languages being promoted through NEP: President

President Ram Nath Kovind Monday said local languages are being promoted through the new National Education Policy (NEP), while changes have been made in UGC regulations to link higher education with skill development.

In his address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, the president said emphasis is being laid on conducting important entrance examinations for undergraduate courses in Indian languages. ''This year, 19 engineering colleges in 10 states will start teaching in six Indian languages,'' he said. ''My government is implementing a new National Education Policy across the country to give shape to the resolve and potential of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Local languages are also being promoted through the National Education Policy. Emphasis is being laid on conducting important entrance examinations for undergraduate courses in Indian languages as well,'' he said. The president noted that under the Skill India Mission, more than 2.25 crore youths across the country have been skilled through ITIs, Jan Shikshan Sansthans and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras. ''Many changes have also been made in the UGC regulations to link skills with higher education,'' he said.

In the battle against coronavirus, six special training programmes related to healthcare have been launched under the Skill India Mission, he said. ''These are helping the healthcare sector.'' While Eklavya Residential Model Schools are being expanded to every tribal majority block for the education of tribal youth, the existing 33 Sainik Schools have started admitting girl students, the president noted. ''These schools will empower about three-and-a-half lakh tribal youths. A provision has also been made for Gender Inclusion Fund in the National Education Policy to promote learning capability among our daughters,'' he said. Talking about the important steps taken to provide better opportunities to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the president stated that at present works are in progress on seven medical colleges and two AIIMS, one in Jammu and another in Kashmir. ''Construction of IIT Jammu and IIM Jammu is also going on in full swing,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)