Olympics-Snowboarding-Japan's Yoshika suffers crash in slopestyle training

Japanese snowboarder Rina Yoshika suffered a heavy fall in training on the slopestyle course at the Genting Snow Park on Thursday, a Team Japan spokesperson said.

Yoshika crash-landed from one of the jumps and lay motionless. A medical team rushed to help and she cried out in pain when they tried to move her. It took almost 20 minutes for Yoshika, wearing training bib number 24, to be taken from the course on the stretcher.

