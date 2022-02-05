J&K admin launches portal for monitoring performance of its employees

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary A K Mehta on Saturday launched the Employees Performance Monitoring (EPM) portal for assessing the monthly work of all government employees in the Union territory, an official spokesperson said.

Terming the initiative path-breaking, Mehta said it'll take good governance practices a notch higher in the Union Territory. He complimented the joint team of General Administration Department (GAD) and National Informatics Centre (NIC) for developing the portal in a short time to boost administrative efficiency, the spokesperson said.

Mehta maintained that all employees should be encouraged to file monthly performances capturing their contributions to the departmental goals and achievements. The chief secretary also urged the officers to make provisions for submitting the performance on behalf of field officials.

Principal Secretary (GAD) Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said it isa first of its kind mechanism in the country, whereby the employees will be required to report their monthly performance up to the 7th of next calendar month on the portal using their CPIS numbers.

The monthly reporting system is likely to bring about much needed accountability and service efficiency, he said.

