Indian Bank inks pact with University of Madras; to train staff on local language

In order to enable such officers to learn the local language and to render an effective customer services, such an initiative was launched, the bank said in a statement.This is the first initiative of the bank and it proposes to cover more than 600 officers posted in the state, it said.

11-02-2022
Public sector Indian Bank on Friday said it has tied-up with the University of Madras here to teach local language 'Tamil' to non-Tamil speaking staff members.

The move to train the officers in local language comes in the backdrop of the amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into India Bank and many officers were transferred from various parts of the country to Tamil Nadu, a bank statement said.

A workshop on 'Communicative Tamil' with was organised today in association with the University to enable the officers posted in Tamil Nadu and whose mother language was not 'Tamil'. In order to enable such officers to learn the local language and to render an effective customer services, such an initiative was launched, the bank said in a statement.

''This is the first initiative of the bank and it proposes to cover more than 600 officers posted in the state,'' it said. Indian Bank Executive Director V V Shenoy encouraged the participants to learn the language 'enthusiastically' to render better customer service and gain the trust of a customer.

University of Madras Vice-Chancellor professor S Gowri lauded the efforts of the bank on the occasion, the release said.

