PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 11:17 IST
Minor allegedly raped by former IB officer in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a former Intelligence Bureau officer in Central Delhi's Karol Bagh by luring her on the pretext of giving her a job, police said on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old accused is a friend of the victim's father, they said.

According to the police, the girl has completed high school education and is pursuing a beautician course.

On March 7, the accused took her to a hotel and allegedly raped her. He then dropped her back home and warned her against narrating the incident to her parents. However, a day later on Women's Day, the victim mustered the courage to share her ordeal with them.

Based on her statement, the accused has been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. The victim was also counselled, an officer said.

The accused, a resident of Uttam Nagar, has been absconding. Multiple teams have been formed to nab him, police said.

