Left Menu

DDA says over 22K applicants registered for Special Housing Scheme 2021

As per the DDA brochure, the maximum price of a flat is about Rs 2.14 crore in HIG category in Jasola.The inventory consists of 205 HIG flats, 976 MIG flats, 11,452 LIG flats and 5,702 flats under the EWSJanta flats category.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2022 00:56 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 00:50 IST
DDA says over 22K applicants registered for Special Housing Scheme 2021
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Over 22,000 applicants have registered themselves for the DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021, which closed on March 10, officials said on Friday.

The scheme was launched on December 23 last year.

''A total of 22,179 applicants have registered themselves for the scheme, out of which payments of 12,253 applicants have been confirmed and the final figure is being reconciled with banks,'' a senior official said.

The deadline to apply for the DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021 ended on Thursday, he said.

Previously, the last date to apply for the scheme was February 7.

On public demand and in view of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the date was extended till March 10, the officials said.

This was the second scheme of the housing authority for 2021, the first one being offered early last year.

As many as 18,335 flats of different categories in Dwarka, Narela, Rohini and Jasola, among other places, were offered under the DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021. These flats are those which remained ''unsold in previous housing schemes'' of the urban body.

The Delhi Development Authority had made the announcement for the scheme via a newspaper advertisement which said the flats were being sold at ''discounted prices''. As per the DDA brochure, the maximum price of a flat is about Rs 2.14 crore in HIG category in Jasola.

The inventory consists of 205 HIG flats, 976 MIG flats, 11,452 LIG flats and 5,702 flats under the EWS/Janta flats category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
3
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States
4
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022