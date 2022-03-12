DDA says over 22K applicants registered for Special Housing Scheme 2021

Over 22,000 applicants have registered themselves for the DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021, which closed on March 10, officials said on Friday.

The scheme was launched on December 23 last year.

''A total of 22,179 applicants have registered themselves for the scheme, out of which payments of 12,253 applicants have been confirmed and the final figure is being reconciled with banks,'' a senior official said.

The deadline to apply for the DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021 ended on Thursday, he said.

Previously, the last date to apply for the scheme was February 7.

On public demand and in view of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the date was extended till March 10, the officials said.

This was the second scheme of the housing authority for 2021, the first one being offered early last year.

As many as 18,335 flats of different categories in Dwarka, Narela, Rohini and Jasola, among other places, were offered under the DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021. These flats are those which remained ''unsold in previous housing schemes'' of the urban body.

The Delhi Development Authority had made the announcement for the scheme via a newspaper advertisement which said the flats were being sold at ''discounted prices''. As per the DDA brochure, the maximum price of a flat is about Rs 2.14 crore in HIG category in Jasola.

The inventory consists of 205 HIG flats, 976 MIG flats, 11,452 LIG flats and 5,702 flats under the EWS/Janta flats category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)