SRM AP Launches National Talent Hunt for Admissions through PAN-India Hackathon

Andhra Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) SRM University-AP, the choice destination of next-generation, has taken a unique initiative, one-of-its-kind in higher education, to launch a National Talent Hunt Hackathon in collaboration with Dare2Compete. The competition aims to reach out to talented GenZ with a flair for coding. It is scheduled to be held online with two stages including a quiz and a coding round. The quiz contest will be held from March 14, 2022, 12.00 PM IST to March 27, 2022, 11.59 PM IST. The shortlisted participants will be eligible for the online coding challenge to be held on March 29, 2022, from 12.00 PM IST to 06.00 PM IST. The SRM-AP National Talent Hunt is open to Class 12 PCM students of CBSE and ICSE boards. Students will be tested on their knowledge of Class 12 PCM syllabus in the quiz, and upon qualifying it, their basic coding skills will also be put to trial. Grab the opportunity to showcase your expertise and become part of the SRM AP family with 100% scholarship offers. Participation certificates are also given away to the students. The last date of registration is March 27, 2022, at 11.00 PM IST.

​Visit website to register or dare2compete.com. SRM University-AP, Andhra Pradesh, is a multi-stream research-intensive university with a focus on diverse fields. From Engineering to Basic Sciences and from Liberal Arts to Management, SRMAP's vision is to emerge as a world-class university that is globally connected, nationally relevant, and regionally transformative and builds the nation by making the leaders of tomorrow. For the establishment of this University, SRM University-AP has partnered with the world's best names for educational method and philosophy, campus design and infrastructure, learning and living spaces, and faculty and leadership recruitment. Perched on acres of greenery, designed by renowned Perkins & Will, the campus is adorned with state-of-the-art labs equipped with cutting edge technology, 6 wifi enable hostels for 1500 students, a dining area with 1000 seating, an auditorium with 1000 seating capacity and many more.

SRM University-AP is known for its transformative education with a modernised interdisciplinary approach. SRM University-AP offers best in class education with; Inter-Disciplinary Experiential Active Learning; (IDEAL) curriculum, & Undergraduate Research Opportunities Project (UROP), Capstone Projects and Industry Internships. In view of the latest trends and industry demands, SRM University-AP's pedagogical system was initially designed in partnership with MIT and has evolved to meet the changing needs of education. For more details about the university, please visit www.srmap.edu.in.

