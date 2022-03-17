Left Menu

Karnataka CM directs officials to implement budget announcements speedily from April 1

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-03-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 22:50 IST
Karnataka CM directs officials to implement budget announcements speedily from April 1
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed officials of concerned departments to stick to the timeline in implementing the projects announced in his maiden budget.

''The Chief Minister has personally written a letter to all the senior officials in this regard. Citing specific programmes and projects, Bommai has instructed the officials to prepare the action plans and issue the Government Orders to start implementing them right away from April 1,'' a statement issued by the CM's office said on Thursday.

Bommai has instructed the additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of all the departments to issue the necessary government orders from April 1, the first day of the new financial year itself, for implementing the 2022-23 budget, which he presented on February 4, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers; Colombia's Duque opens gene bank for long-term crop conservation and more

Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare trea...

 Global
4
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022