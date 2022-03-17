Karnataka CM directs officials to implement budget announcements speedily from April 1

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed officials of concerned departments to stick to the timeline in implementing the projects announced in his maiden budget.

''The Chief Minister has personally written a letter to all the senior officials in this regard. Citing specific programmes and projects, Bommai has instructed the officials to prepare the action plans and issue the Government Orders to start implementing them right away from April 1,'' a statement issued by the CM's office said on Thursday.

Bommai has instructed the additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of all the departments to issue the necessary government orders from April 1, the first day of the new financial year itself, for implementing the 2022-23 budget, which he presented on February 4, it said.

