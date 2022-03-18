Filing of nominations for local polls in Nepal on April 24 & 25

Nepal's top election body on Friday announced that the registration of candidacy for the upcoming local-level elections has been scheduled for April 24 and 25. Nepal is preparing to conduct local-level elections in all 753 local units on May 13, 2022. ''As per the election program of the Election Commission, registration of candidacy will take place on April 24 and 25,'' according to an official at the Election Commission. The name list of the candidates will be published on April 28. Those willing to withdraw their candidacy can do so from 5 pm to 6 pm on April 29. The election symbol will be distributed to the candidates on April 30, when the final list of candidates will also be published, according to the commission.

