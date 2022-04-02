Left Menu

Contractual healthcare workers protest in front of Delhi hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 23:58 IST
Contractual healthcare workers protest in front of Delhi hospital
  • Country:
  • India

A group of contractual heathcare workers staged a protest outside a Centre-run hospital here on Saturday, alleging that some of them were being ''removed from service''.

The protest was led by the Delhi unit of the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU).

In a statement, the AICCTU claimed that some of the contractual staff were being ''removed from service'' even after they had done their job during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said one of its leaders and some other ''Covid warriors'', who staged the protest outside the Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, were ''detained'' by police.

When contacted, a senior police officer denied the allegation.

The AICCTU also took to Twitter to share a video clip of the protest.

In the clip, a number of people can be seen protesting with placards in their hands and raising slogans against the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
3
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022