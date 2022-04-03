Left Menu

Man arrested in Shamli in UPTET 2021 paper leak case

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-04-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 21:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh has arrested a person from Shamli district in connection with the question paper leak case of the state's teacher eligibility test (TET) 2021.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the STF said Ajay, alias Bablu, was arrested in Shamli on Saturday night.

During an interrogation, Ajay said his accomplice Monu had told him to leak the question paper (first shift) for Rs 50,000 per candidate, and he had sent around 14-15 candidates to Monu for the same, according to the statement.

On November 28, 2021, the UPTET was cancelled after a question paper was leaked shortly before the exam was to begin. So far, over 27 people have been arrested in this connection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

