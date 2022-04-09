Left Menu

3 Kolkata schools, shut amid protests over fees, to resume classes Monday

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 21:08 IST
3 Kolkata schools, shut amid protests over fees, to resume classes Monday
  • Country:
  • India

Three well-known English medium schools in Kolkata on Saturday announced that classes would resume on April 11 after their campuses were closed last week amid protests over fees.

GD Birla Centre for Education, Ashok Hall Girls' Higher Secondary School and Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar, run by the same trust, had suspended classes on April 7 after protests by a section of guardians over pending fees.

''We will resume classes on Monday for students who have cleared all dues,'' a spokesperson of the three schools told PTI.

While suspending the classes, the schools had cited ''the safety and protection of students and teachers'' on account of the ''agitation at the institutions''.

The new session of the schools began on April 4.

The schools had earlier said that while most of the guardians had paid the fees, a section had only paid a part of it.

The GD Birla Guardians' Forum had earlier said that the school authorities created the stalemate to deflect attention from their ''legitimate grievances'' over fees with some students being refused promotion to the next class.

''We will go to the school on Monday and hope the classes will take place,'' a spokesperson of the forum said after the schools announced that classes will resume.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022