2 students injured in clash during Ramanavami celebrations in varsity in K'taka

Two students were injured in a clash during Ramanavami celebrations at the Central University of Karnataka here, police said. The injured duo alleged that a couple of other students assaulted them on Sunday when they were performing special pooja at the Lakshmi Devi temple on the university campus.

The injured students have been hospitalised. Police have registered a case and arrested four people in this connection. The university is also conducting an inquiry into it, sources said.

