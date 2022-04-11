JNU clash: Student groups register cross FIRs, varsity says violence on campus won't be tolerated

A day after clashes in JNU allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food in a hostel mess on Ram Navami, two student groups on Monday lodged police complaints against each other, while varsity authorities claimed the violence occurred after some students objected to a 'hawan', an assertion also made by RSS-affiliate ABVP.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration also warned students of discplinary action if they were found indulging in any kind of violence on campus.

Hundreds of JNU students affiliated to the Left-leaning All India Students Association (AISA) staged a protest near the Delhi Police headquarters on Monday and demanded the arrest of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members for their alleged role in the violence at the university.

As many as 70 protesters were detained and taken to the Mandir Marg and the Tughlaq Road police stations. They were released later.

The JNU Students Union (JNUSU), which is led by Left-affiliated outfits, has alleged that ABVP members attacked students while opposing the serving of non-vegetarian food in the Kaveri Hostel mess on the Hindu festival.

Twenty students were injured in the violence on Sunday, said police, which has deployed personnel outside JNU, while security inside the campus is being taken care of by the university's guards.

Several purported videos of the violence surfaced on social media, with one of them showing a student, Akhtarista Ansari, bleeding from the head. Officials have not confirmed the authenticity of the videos.

The ABVP on Monday alleged that students from Left-backed outfits wanted to disrupt a Ram Navami puja, and are using diversionary tactics by raising the issue of serving of non-vegetarian food.

The JNUSU, however, has accused the ABVP of ''orchestrating the incident and unleashing violence in the name of food''.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain termed the incident as ''unfortunate'', while CPI MP Binoy Viswam said that what has happened is an attempt to ''sabotage'' the unique character of the institute.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said that police early Monday received a complaint against unknown ABVP members from a group of students who are part of the JNUSU, the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the Democratic Students Federation (DSF) and the AISA.

Police said that later in the afternoon, another group of students who are members of the ABVP lodged a complaint against unknown JNUSU, SFI and DSF students.

''Based on the complaints, we have registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 323, 341, 506 and 34,'' the DCP said, adding that further investigation is on to collect evidence and identify the culprits.

Under the penal code, 323 pertains to voluntarily causing hurt, 341 wrongful restraint, 509 word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, 506 criminal intimidation and 34 acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.

In a statement, the university clarified there is no bar on serving non-vegetarian food, stressing that the mess is run by a student committee and the administration has nothing to do with the menu.

''Taking serious note of the incident, the vice chancellor (VC), rector and other officials visited the hostel and met the students. The VC conveyed that no violence will be tolerated on campus and appealed to students to maintain peace and harmony,'' JNU Registrar Ravikesh said in an official appeal to the students.

''JNU administration reiterates its resolve for zero-tolerance towards any form of violence on campus. The students are also warned to refrain from involving in such incidents which disturb peace and harmony on campus. If anyone is found indulging in such acts, they will be liable for disciplinary action as per university rules,'' he said.

In the another statement issued later by the registrar, the varsity said it was the ''occasion of Rama Navami and hawan was organised by the students in Kaveri hostel and there were who were objecting to this''. ''The wardens and dean of students tried to pacify and the hawan was concluded peacefully. Despite this, some group of students were not happy with this and soon after, at the time of dinner, a ruckus was created over there and heated arguments were followed by an altercation between both the groups in the Kaveri hostel,'' it said.

The JNUSU on Sunday had alleged that ABVP members stopped the mess vendor from supplying chicken and attacked the vendor in the afternoon.

The ABVP, however, denied the charge and claimed that Leftists obstructed a 'puja' organised at the hostel on Ram Navami. Both sides accused each other of pelting stones and injuring their members.

The JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) has condemned the violence and in a statement on Sunday night said it will ascertain the full sequence of events and factual details, and report back to the campus community.

''JNUTA expresses its outrage at any effort to impose the food preferences of any group over others. The use of violence as a means of punishing difference has no place within a university community,'' read the statement.

The safety of students and the staff who work for the university has to be fully ensured, it said.

''The JNU VC and her team, as well as security forces, must intervene to end this violence immediately and to reaffirm the principles of pluralism and celebration of difference that this university stands for,'' the JNUTA said.

In the evening, students sat on a dharna outside the Tughlaq Road police station and called off their demonstration following release of those who were detained.

AISA students said that they will hold a protest again on Tuesday. However, they did not reveal the place of the protest.

