JNU violence: AISA-affiliated students protest near PHQ, Tughlaq Road police station

Hundreds of JNU students affiliated to AISA staged protests at Delhi Police headquarters and Tughlaq Road police station on Monday, demanding the arrest of ABVP activists for their alleged role in the violence at the university which left several injured.

A senior police officer said 70 protesters were detained and taken to Mandir Marg and Tughlaq Road police stations. They were released later.

In the evening, students staged a dharna outside Tughlaq Road police station and called it off only after those detained were released.

''Among those detained, 48 were male and the remaining 22 were female protestors. All of them have been released. A case has been registered against them under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),'' a senior police officer said.

Members of the Left-controlled All India Students' Association (AISA) said they will hold a protest again on Tuesday. However, they did not reveal the protest venue.

Two groups had clashed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Kaveri Hostel here on Sunday allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess on Ram Navami. Police said they have received 20 medicolegal cases of students who were injured in the incident.

AISA activist Neha alleged that women protesters were manhandled by security personnel during the protest.

''Women protesters were manhandled and their clothes were pulled by male security personnel. Several protesters were injured. We have been detained inside the Tughlaq Road police station,'' she said.

A senior police officer denied the allegations.

''We have detained them because they were trying to protest near the police headquarters at Jai Singh Marg. They were detained before they could reach the spot and taken to Tughlaq Road police station.

''Another group of protesters, who came later, have also been detained and taken to Mandir Marg police station,'' the officer said.

AISA president Sai Balaji said the protest will continue.

''Our protest is going to continue. People who attacked the students are repeat offenders and so is the JNU administration.

''Protest at the PHQ (police headquarters) was to ensure accountability of the Delhi Police and ensure that justice happens.'' The Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against unidentified members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) based on the complaint received from a group of students in connection with the clash in JNU.

Anagha Pradeep, JNUSU councillor, said, ''In this university, the ABVP and the RSS orchestrated a big incident again and unleashed violence in the name of food. All the 16 hostels in JNU serve both non-vegetarian and vegetarian food.'' Recalling the sequence of events on Sunday, she said when the vendor came to supply meat to Kaveri Hostel, the ABVP activists tried to attack him and heckle him.

''He was told that he won't be spared and was asked to leave the campus. They said non-vegetarian food will not be prepared here. The mess committee members, who were present there, were also attacked and heckled,'' she alleged.

After that, students went to the warden to ask him to ensure that the Kaveri Hostel residents are provided food since an insufficient amount had been prepared owing to the diktat on non-vegetarian food.

''The vegetarian food was only sufficient for less than 100 people and there are about 400 students who stay in Kaveri Hostel. It was necessary to ensure that food was available for all the residents of Kaveri,'' Pradeep said.

While students were talking to the warden, ABVP activists arrived there and attacked several students, she alleged.

''Water coolers were thrown at students. Guards and the warden were not doing anything. The phones of some of the students, who were making videos, were snatched and broken by the ABVP members.

''As soon as we stepped out of the mess, they started pelting stones. They used wipers, flower pots and whatever they could lay their hands on. Many students sustained injuries. They are spreading lies that we thrashed them. Nothing of that sort happened. We have evidence to prove their claims wrong,'' she said.

Pradeep alleged that even in the presence of police, the ABVP tried to attack students.

''All this happened in front of the Delhi Police and yet there have been no arrests in the matter,'' she said.

Another student councillor, Apeksha, said it is a known fact that every Sunday, non-vegetarian food is prepared in every hostel.

Barring Kaveri Hostel, non-vegetarian food was prepared in every other hostel of JNU on Sunday, she said.

''Nobody in the hostels had any issues but the ABVP activists said they are organising a puja on the occasion of Ram Navami and won't allow meat to be served.

''After heckling the meat vendor, the ABVP members also heckled the mess committee members when they went to them,'' she claimed.

The students' union called a meeting around 7.30 pm to discuss the issue, but then they learnt that violence had broken out in Kaveri Hostel, she said.

''Initially, the ABVP members kicked and punched the students and also hurled sexist abuses and rape threats. Two guards were also seriously injured. One of the guards was hit with a tubelight,'' she said.

Apeksha said she called the police to inform them about the violence.

''The police said they were on the other side of the gate but didn't stop the violence. From 4 pm, students had been continuously calling the police to inform them about the situation but there was no response,'' she added.

The police, however, denied the allegations.

A senior police officer said the first call was received at around 8.15 pm following which the teams rushed to the spot.

''The situation was brought under control after the police teams arrived,'' he said.

